Okehampton Library has sent its thanks out to all residents who bought a ticket for a festive hamper at Christmas, raising over £200 for the Friends of Okehampton Library.
Overall, the library support group raised a total of £280 and has donated half of that to Libraries Unlimited which runs Okehampton Library. The other half has gone directly to the library.
The library has also thanked all those who bought copies of the Christmas quiz for a chance to win a £15 gift voucher donated by Brothers Okehampton.
The Christmas quiz raised a total of £65 for the library.