She said the Government has effectively introduced a delayed ‘worship tax’ by slashing the budget of the LPWS by £19 million – leaving almost 1,000 buildings across the country at risk. Places at risk highlighted by Historic England include the Church of St Mary in Walkhampton, Church of St Peter in Ugborough, and Church of St Mary and All Saints in Plymstock. Worshippers across South West Devon could be forced to find somewhere new to worship, the MP claims.