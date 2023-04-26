The Okement Rivers Improvement Group and Okehampton Freemasons have organised a community ‘Clean For the King’ on May 8 in honour of the Coronation.
The event will involve a wide range of local community groups including the Okehampton Masons, the Okehampton Roundtable, Rotary Club, the Okehampton Lions Club and local families are invited to help clean up some of the forgotten areas of the town.
There will be juice, coffee and cake at the Freemasons Hall at 9.30am with the clean set to start at 10am for two hours.
There will be prizes for the most rubbish collected and for the most unusual piece of rubbish.