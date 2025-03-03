SCHOOL absences netted Devon County Council more than £180,000 last year, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed.
The council issued 3202 fines for school absences during the 2023/24 academic year, which raised £183,360, the FOI shows.
A similar number of fines were issued the year prior, but it represents a sharp increase from years 2021/22 and 2020/21, which saw 991 and 89 fines issued respectively.
Some 457 fines have been issued this academic year alone, raising £43,060 in the process.
If a child is missing school without a good reason, local councils can give each parent a fine of £80, rising to £160 if not paid within 21 days.
From the 2024/25 school year, each parent will only get up to two fines for the same child in a three-year period, the government says.