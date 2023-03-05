If after hours you eventually get to speak to a real live person there are other hurdles to overcome. These are in the form of security questions. What is the inside leg measurement of your grandfather? What is your customer reference number and your date of birth? It you want to pay for services you must give lots of financial details and are then told to check your mobile phone for an OTP (One time password) to enable you to complete the transaction. You now pray that your mobile phone still has a signal and enough battery life to see you through the ordeal. This is of course assuming you have actually got through to anyone. Often we have had to listen to an animated voice telling us that all their agents are currently busy and that you are 2000th in the queue.