Okehampton Memory Cafe goers and staff celebrated the group’s first birthday on Tuesday (March 5) with cake, tea and a visit from the town mayor, Allenton Fisher.
Hosted by Community Links, OCRA and Home Instead, the cafe was re-established last year following its closure during the Covid pandemic with the aim of providing support for those with dementia and their carers.
During the last year, attendees have been treated to a wide range of experiences such as trying out virtual reality headsets and trickshaw rides around Simmons Park.
Dementia is an umbrella term for a progressive neurological disease which attacks the brain cells preventing them from working properly and resulting in symptoms such as memory loss, confusion and trouble with speech and understanding. One of the most well-known forms of the disease is Alzheimers.
Currently, there is no known cure for dementia but certain lifestyle choices can reduce the risk of developing the disease or delay its onset including reducing alcohol consumption, stopping smoking and taking regular exercise.