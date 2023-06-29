Immerse yourself in a diverse range of music: on Wednesday evening, be enchanted by the captivating tenor, Gregory Steward, performing in the Church; Friday night will be a treat as Hatherleigh favorites, Lionstar, take the stage; brace yourself for an incredible Saturday evening with the phenomenal Electric Spank, accompanied by a stellar lineup of performances throughout Friday evening and all day Saturday.
Sunday begins with an inclusive church service, followed by an exhilarating Ceilidh led by the talented Revd. Leigh and his family. And as if that weren’t enough, the local Open Mic crew will provide live music throughout the afternoon on Sunday, while the tantalizing aroma of the Festival BBQ fills the air… but that’s not all!
This year, we are thrilled to offer captivating talks, inspiring art exhibitions, and enlightening workshops.
Don’t miss Dr. Craig Beall’s enthralling talk on the brain, presented by Hatherleigh’s own esteemed neuroscientist and published scientific author from the University of Exeter, on Thursday evening. Friday offers jewellery and badge making workshops and Saturday will see the Town Square buzzing with food, market stalls, henna hands and glitter faces.
Explore the full programme to discover all the incredible offerings!
Most of these experiences are either free or available at a minimal cost. Additionally, we have established a discretionary fund to assist those who may face financial constraints.
Thanks to the overwhelming support from our generous local businesses and individuals, we aim to make sure no one misses out. Don’t hesitate to reach out and enquire!
Come, be a part of Hatherleigh Festival 2023, a celebration that promises an abundance of art, craft, nature, music, inspiration and celebration!
All wrapped in the wonderful warm Community Spirit abundant in Hatherleigh.
Hatherleigh Festival would not happen without the help and support of many volunteers – so a massive thank you to everyone who makes Hatherleigh Festival happen!
If you would like to be part of the team, have ideas for next year or could take on a small role we would love to welcome you, please contact us.