Okehampton Community Kitchen has announced that start of its new Suitcase Sundays and Hidden Cafe initiative.
Suitcase Sunday will take place at the Ecohub on Sundays between 10am and 2pm and residents are invited to bring as many unwanted items as can fit in a suitcase to sell or swap with others at the event. The Hidden Cafe, a community cook and share cafe, will run alongside Suitcase Sundays in the same location and the community kitchen is now asking residents to donate food which will be made into a homemade meal on the day. For more information follow Okehampton Community Kitchen on Facebook or phone 07806 770926.