Suitcase Sunday will take place at the Ecohub on Sundays between 10am and 2pm and residents are invited to bring as many unwanted items as can fit in a suitcase to sell or swap with others at the event. The Hidden Cafe, a community cook and share cafe, will run alongside Suitcase Sundays in the same location and the community kitchen is now asking residents to donate food which will be made into a homemade meal on the day. For more information follow Okehampton Community Kitchen on Facebook or phone 07806 770926.