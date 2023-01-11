Mrs Hopkins currently runs a social group on Thursday morning at Refresh Cafe in Okehampton for those suffering with loneliness and isolation. The group has proved a be a great success and has grown dramatically from its first meetings in local cafe Toast with only a few members. Now dozens turn up for the coffee morning each week and Mrs Hopkins is now eager to establish similar groups in the surrounding Okehampton area including Hatherleigh, South Tawton and Folly Gate.