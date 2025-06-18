West Devon is basking in the heat today, with tomorrow and Friday likely to be hotter still.
The Met Office is reporting wall-to-wall sunshine well into next week.
Today’s highest temperature in Tavistock is being forecast as 23C mid afternoon. Tomorrow, Thursday, it is forecast to reach 26C mid afternoon and on Friday 25C. It will be a little cooler over the weekend, but daytime temperatures will still reach 22C.
Today in Okehampton the temperature will reach 25C mid afternoon, according to the Met Office. It will be 24C tomorrow afternoon (Thursday) and reach 25C on Friday.
There is a slight risk of isolated showers, possibly thundery, over the weekend.
A very high pollen alert is in place for the whole of the South West.
Comments
