A restored community orchard blossomed with a public launch and open day.
Apple Blossom Day was celebrated on Sunday, April 26 with the official opening of Bere Ferrers Community Orchard.
Philip Hygate, Tamar Valley National Landscape (TVNL) chair, performed the opening ceremony and unveiled a new orchard information board. TVNL helped pay for the ancient eighteenth century orchard’s restoration, which was spearheaded by the Tavy and Tamar Apple Group (TTAG) and supported by Bere Ferrers Parish Council.
Villagers enjoyed demonstrations of tree crafts, including pruning by Charles Staniland and grafting by Bethany Guy and advice on how to make apple juice and cider from Peter Wright.
Peter Crozier discussed the ancient art of hedge-laying and refreshments were served by Margaret Willmott and Phil Gallagher.
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