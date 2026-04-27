A restored community orchard blossomed with a public launch and open day.

Apple Blossom Day was celebrated on Sunday, April 26 with the official opening of Bere Ferrers Community Orchard.

Philip Hygate, Tamar Valley National Landscape (TVNL) chair, performed the opening ceremony and unveiled a new orchard information board. TVNL helped pay for the ancient eighteenth century orchard’s restoration, which was spearheaded by the Tavy and Tamar Apple Group (TTAG) and supported by Bere Ferrers Parish Council.

Villagers enjoyed demonstrations of tree crafts, including pruning by Charles Staniland and grafting by Bethany Guy and advice on how to make apple juice and cider from Peter Wright.

Peter Crozier discussed the ancient art of hedge-laying and refreshments were served by Margaret Willmott and Phil Gallagher.

Bere Ferrers Orchard ceremonial opening with Philip Hygate, Tamar Valley Landscapes chair giving an opening speech. Picture by Ann Parsons.
Philip Hygate, Tamar Valley National Landscape chair, giving an opening speech to declare the community orchard officially open. Picture by Ann Parsons. (Ann Parsons)
Bere Ferrers Orchard opening with catering by local WI members Margaret Willmott and Phil Gallagher. Picture by Ann Parsons.
Local WI members Margaret Willmott and Phil Gallagher provided welcome refreshments. Picture by Ann Parsons. (Ann Parsons)
Bere Ferrers Orchard with Beth Gay demonstrating apple tree propagation by grafting. Picture by Ann Parsons.
Beth Gay demonstrated how to propagate apple trees by grafting. Picture by Ann Parsons. (Ann Parsons)
Bere Ferrers Orchard opening with the Tavy Tars entertaining. Picture by Ann Parsons.
The Tavy Tars provided some jolly tunes at the orchard opening. Picture by Ann Parsons. (Ann Parsons)
Bere Ferrers Orchard opening with Charles Staniland. Picture by Ann Parsons.
Apple expert Charles Staniland gave a pruning demonstration. Picture by Ann Parsons. (Ann Parsons)
Bere Ferrers Orchard opening with Peter Wright giving advice on apple juice and cider making. Picture by Ann Parsons.
Peter Wright giving advice on apple juice and cider making. Picture by Ann Parsons. (Ann Parsons)