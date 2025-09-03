New players and musicians are needed for a community group of orchestra and choirs to reach the high notes this coming season.
Stand Sure Orchestra & Choirs (SSOC) of Hatherleigh is striking up for autumn and planning new annual performances.
New players and singers of any experience are welcome to help the group tuning up for a brand new performance season from September.
More local musicians and singers are invited to join the fun to continue Stand Sure’s reputation for lively concerts, wide-ranging repertoire and welcoming non-audition approach.
Whether it’s film scores, pop favourites, or festive showstoppers, SSOCs bring an exciting mix of music to the stage – and always with plenty of laughter along the way.
Chris Anderson, SSOC musical director, said: “We don’t audition, and we’re not about perfection – we’re about enjoyment. People join us because they want to make music in a supportive, inclusive group. If you’ve been thinking of dusting off your instrument or trying out a choir, this is the perfect time to get involved.”
Percussion players, string players, brass, and a baritone saxophone player are particularly needed; but it’s not limited to those instruments, any instrument is welcome. The choir also has space for all voices.
A members said: “I hadn’t picked up my sax for years when I joined. By the end of the first rehearsal I was laughing so much my cheeks ached – and then, suddenly, I was performing in a concert.”
Rehearsals start on Wednesday, September 10 ( for the orchestra) and on Thursday, September 11, for the choirs, at Hatherleigh Community Centre. No auditions are required – just bring your instrument or voice and give it a try.
The autumn term will end with Halloween Spooktacular 2, a concert of eerie melodies and cinematic favourites on Thursday, October 25.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.