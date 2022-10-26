COST OF LIVING: Local chef Ben Stevens’ affordable meal ideas

Cut the pheasant breasts into small chunks, season with salt and pepper, and gently brown in vegetable oil in a big saucepan. When partly cooked add some chopped onions and gently fry together for a few minutes. Once the onions are softened add some chopped carrots, fennel, and leeks (or whatever vegetables need using up) and stir together at a low heat. Mix some stock in a jug, I like to mix different stocks to give different combinations of flavour. Good vegetable stock should be really fragrant and when mixed with meat stock adds an extra element of complexity. Make enough stock to cover the meat and vegetables and pour into the pan and stir. Add some rosemary and thyme if you have them. Bring to the boil. Now it’s time to add the pearl barley, I use roughly 100g per person, but use as much or as little as you want as this is a very cost-effective ingredient. Simmer the mix for about 30 minutes, topping up with hot water as the barley expands and absorbs the liquid. You should have a rich and satisfying stew, with loads of flavour.