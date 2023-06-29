North Tawton Town Council has issued an appeal asking residents to help raise funds in order to repair the clock tower in the Square which collapsed in September last year.
The council is also appealing for help to fund the repair of the church’s lych gate which is in need of major repair work as well. So far, the council has pledged £14,000 towards the clock tower repair costs, which are expected to reach an overall sum of £20,000, and £5,000 towards the lych gate work, which will cost £10,000, leaving the council with an overall shortfall of £11,000.
Town clerk Melanie Bickell, said: ‘The collapse was due to the failure of the decayed south-west strut which supported the tiled roof. The clock tower was insured but there were two restrictions to the cover. These being damage due to war or rot. Sadly, a claim cannot be made against the insurance as the damage was caused by decay.
‘We have set up a Fundraising Committee to look at ways that we can fill the gap in the funding. The appeal will concentrate on local businesses including housing developers and the local population.
‘An Outline Schedule of Repairs has been prepared which includes numerous repairs to the structure which should stop future water ingress and preserve the clock for many years to come.’
North Tawton Town Council has already looked into other ways of gaining funds for the repairs and applied for National Lottery Heritage Fund earlier this year. However, this was turned down as the lottery felt it would not achieve its requirements - to engage a wider range of people with heritage - well enough to justify a grant.
As part of tower’s listed building status, it is a requirement that the roof skirt is repaired and now local resident and appeal coordinator Grahame Flynn has offered to help the council with its fundraising campaign.
He said: ‘Like many local people I was sad to see the state of our clock tower and the decay to the church lych gate. With my experience running a Devon charity I thought that I would support the town council to raise the additional funds of £11,000 needed to complete the repairs. I would urge everyone to donate something towards the appeal so that we can get the work completed as soon as possible and preserve the heart of North Tawton.’
This year marks the 136th birthday of the clock tower which was erected in the town square by public subscription in 1887 at a cost of £130 to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria on June 21 1887.
To make a donation through the crowdfunding website JustGiving, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jubileeclock.
Cheques can be made payable to ‘North Tawton Town Council’ and posted to Clock Tower Appeal, North Tawton Town Council,14 The Square, North Tawton, EX20 2EP. The chque writer should include their name and address on the rear of the cheque or include a covering letter.