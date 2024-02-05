Other capital projects include replacing vehicles and a second railway station at Okehampton. Members approved spending £180,000 to replace vehicles. They heard the first payment had been received from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for the new railway station and integrated transport hub at Okehampton, supported by the council’s bid for £13.4 million. Together with a large car park, the station will be easily accessible from the A30, and built at Devon County Council’s business park off Exeter Road. The project will be delivered with the county council and Network Rail.