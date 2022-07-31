Council changes grant application process
Okehampton Town Council has agreed to change the grant application process to ensure that all applicants have equal access to council funds.
From the beginning of the next financial year (April 1, 2023), the council will only consider grant applications twice a year in the spring and autumn.
The council said that this is to ensure that the applications received at the end of the financial year do not miss out because the council has already used all of its budget.
Under the new policy, applications will need to be received by the second Friday in March to be considered at the spring meeting or the second Friday in September for the autumn meeting.
At the moment, applications are considered by the Policy and Resources Committee, which is responsible for the council’s finances, at each of its monthly meetings.
The town council has a total of £29,000 for this current financial year available for grants to local not-for-profit and community organisations.
In the past, the town council has awarded grants to the Museum of Dartmoor Life, Everything Okehampton, the Okehampton District Community Transport Group and music charity Wren Music.
Most recently, the council offered £2,250 to Okehampton’s Community Links, Okey Music Day and the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team. At this time mayor Bob Tolley also presented Jubilee medals to the search and rescue team.
Visit www.okehampton.gov.uk/grants for more information.
