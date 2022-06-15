Council debates more dog bins
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Tuesday 28th June 2022 6:00 am
Share
(Tindle )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Okehampton councillors have resolved to suggest that a waste bin be placed at the Westbridge end of Clapps Wood following reports of problem dog fouling.
However, the council has been warned that this will be subject to West Devon Borough Council having the capacity to organise more bin collections.
The decision comes following concerns over overflowing dog waste bin on the junction of Crediton Road and Chichacott Road, despite increased collections by the borough council.
Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council has also received reports of dog fouling in the parish.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |