Council debates more dog bins

Okehampton councillors have resolved to suggest that a waste bin be placed at the Westbridge end of Clapps Wood following reports of problem dog fouling.

However, the council has been warned that this will be subject to West Devon Borough Council having the capacity to organise more bin collections.

The decision comes following concerns over overflowing dog waste bin on the junction of Crediton Road and Chichacott Road, despite increased collections by the borough council.