At the latest Okehampton Town Council meeting during which the clerk reported that a lot of the council’s crockery had broken over the years, councillors suggested that residents donate a small amount if they break any crockery.
The suggestion came as councillors discussed replacing the cups and mugs used in the town hall and Charter Hall but noted that it could quickly become expensive to replace smashed mugs frequently.
Councillors suggested placing a small donation box at events for people to add to if they accidentally broke any crockery.