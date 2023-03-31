The RNLI’s key safety advice when swimming in open, outdoor water includes: do not allow your family to swim alone, float to live by leaning back and extending your arms and legs if you fall into the water unexpectedly - fight your instinct to thrash around, if in doubt, stay out, take plenty of warm clothes for before and after your swim, along with a hot drink to help you warm up again for when you come out of the water, wear a wetsuit to help increase your buoyancy and reduce the chances of suffering cold water shock and always call 999 if you or someone you are with is in danger.