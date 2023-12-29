A NORTH Tawton town councillor has argued that the council’s decision to consult a lawyer over the public’s right to record council meetings has “wasted” taxpayers’ money.
Cllr Christian Martin has said that the £750 expense was unnecessary as the information is readily available online for free on the government website, where it states that the public are legally allowed to make audio or video recordings of a council meeting.
He said: “To increase engagement, I proposed to bring us in line with many other councils and live stream our meetings. Unfortunately, this was rejected so I informed the council that I would personally record the meetings to upload for residents to view.
“I was opposed to the wasting of money on a media lawyer when the law allowing filming of public meetings has been in place for nearly a decade. The council has access to free legal advice, and this was not a good use of taxpayers’ money especially in a cost-of-living crisis.”
The lawyer has confirmed that the public has the right to record council meetings, but the council said the full report will not be made public because it contains confidential information.
North Tawton Town Council said: “[We] democratically resolved to appoint a media solicitor to consider measures to protect all members, staff and the public with regards to Cllr Martin’s personal and future use of film and audio recording he makes during council meetings
“This arose due to conflicting advice previously provided to NTTC with regards to concerns raised by members of the public, councillors and staff regarding their right to privacy, who would be responsible for the data collected and who would be the data controller when the filming is carried out by a serving councillor rather than the town council corporate body.
“At no time have the council made any resolution to stop anyone from recording council meetings.”
Since Cllr Martin has started filming and posting the videos to social media, some councillors have raised concerns.Some have declined to attend council meetings due to worries that, without council supervision, the unofficial footage could be misused.
Others are also concerned that, because the council does not livestream its meetings, there is no policy in place to protect the council and ensure the recording is a true represention of the meeting.
North Tawton Town Council chairman Cllr Colin Lee added: “[Cllr Martin] has the right to film.What we’re concerned about is that he refused to give us a commitment not to edit footage.”
In October 2023, North Tawton Town Council added a note to the council agendas that acknowledged the right to record meetings.
The Localism Act 2011 sought to ensure greater transparency and openness for taxpayers from their local councils. One way of opening up proceedings to greater scrutiny was to allow any member of the public or press to film public meetings and share them.