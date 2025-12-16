A YOUNG North Tawton resident, George Sheepy, had the duty this year to turn on the town’s Christmas lights.

The Town Crier, Nigel Davies, led the countdown from 10 to 0 before George switched on the lights around the Town Square and on the Christmas tree next to the Clock Tower.

A busy town square for North Tawton Lights Switch on. AQ 0191
A busy town square for North Tawton Lights Switch on. AQ 0191 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

The Grinch and a youngster in front of the lit tree in North Tawton Square.
The Grinch and a youngster in front of the lit tree in North Tawton Square. (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Father Christmas and the Grinch also attended and there was a battle between the two.

Members of ANTS (Actors of North Tawton Society) and Young ANTS led the singing of Christmas Carols and Christmas songs.

The switch-on was brought forward before the scheduled 6pm time due to children getting cold.

The Town Crier and George, centre, before he switched on the lights in North Tawton.
The Town Crier and George, centre, before he switched on the lights in North Tawton. (Young ANTS)

Eco Mojo and the Cafe in the Square stayed open during the evening.

Barzotell’s Gelato served food and drinks from the square.

The Grinch in front of the lit tree in North Tawton Square. AQ 0203
The Grinch in front of the lit tree in North Tawton Square. AQ 0203 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

At the lights switch on event in North Tawton Town Square. AQ 0193
At the lights switch on event in North Tawton Town Square. AQ 0193 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Earlier in the day the Friends of North Tawton School held their Santa Dash and a Christmas Fairy was held at St Peter’s Church.

A Christmas Market was also held in the Town Hall and after the switch-on the Bondleigh Barn Band held a Christmas Concert in St Peter’s Church.