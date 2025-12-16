A YOUNG North Tawton resident, George Sheepy, had the duty this year to turn on the town’s Christmas lights.
The Town Crier, Nigel Davies, led the countdown from 10 to 0 before George switched on the lights around the Town Square and on the Christmas tree next to the Clock Tower.
Father Christmas and the Grinch also attended and there was a battle between the two.
Members of ANTS (Actors of North Tawton Society) and Young ANTS led the singing of Christmas Carols and Christmas songs.
The switch-on was brought forward before the scheduled 6pm time due to children getting cold.
Eco Mojo and the Cafe in the Square stayed open during the evening.
Barzotell’s Gelato served food and drinks from the square.
Earlier in the day the Friends of North Tawton School held their Santa Dash and a Christmas Fairy was held at St Peter’s Church.
A Christmas Market was also held in the Town Hall and after the switch-on the Bondleigh Barn Band held a Christmas Concert in St Peter’s Church.
