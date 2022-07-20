Council will ban pets as prizes at fairs
Okehampton Town Council agreed last week to ban pets as prizes after a resident highlighted concerns of the ‘outdated practice’ on animals’ welfare.
There has been no official policy change as West Devon Borough Council, under which Okehampton falls, already has no pets as prizes policy, but town councillors still agreed to put a notice on its booking forms to let stall holders know that the practice is not tolerated.
The discussion came after a resident, who wrote to town councillor Tony Leech on the matter, raised welfare concerns over the practice of offering goldfish as prizes at fetes and fairs, arguing that many of the animals are left in unsuitable environments or die from shock and stress before reaching their new homes.
The letter said: ‘While many believe this outdated practice belongs in history books and has no place in modern society, I was saddened to find out that this is still all too commonplace.
‘Across England and Wales each year, swathes of goldfish are sadly left hanging in unsuitable plastic bags at fairgrounds and fetes. Many of them are won by children or their parents, who are unprepared to take on a pet, simply as the result of winning a game. I’m sure you’ll agree that pet ownership is a huge responsibility, and not one that should ever be prized off to the public.
‘Goldfish are easily stressed and very often fish that are won as prizes suffer miserably from shock, oxygen starvation or from changes in water temperature.
‘While I understand that the practice of giving away pets as prizes, particularly goldfish, has long gone on and may bring enjoyment to some, acquiring an animal to be kept as a pet should be the result of careful planning and prior consideration.’
The RSPCA has already campaigned to highlight the problem of such a practice and last year drafted a motion for local authorities to consider, which has already received thousands of supporters.
