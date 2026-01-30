THE Cornwall councillor for Callington has called on Devon and Cornwall Police and Cornwall Council Highways to take urgent action over cars blocking junctions and pavements across several local housing estates.
Cllr Andrew Long, Mebyon Kernow Cornwall councillor for Callington and St Dominic, said he has spent the last six months pressing both organisations to address vehicles parked dangerously on roads and footpaths, which leave residents, including parents with pushchairs and wheelchair users, forced onto the road.
“Over the last six months I have been pressing both the police and highways for some action to deal with incidents where junctions are partially blocked by vehicles parking dangerously, and footpaths being used to park cars which have made it impossible for people with pushchairs or wheelchairs to use, forcing them out into the road,” said Cllr Long.
“It’s been really frustrating when each organisation basically says it’s not down to them but points to the other service. We need clarity so residents who experience these issues can get action. It’s incredibly dangerous and we need action from both rather than pointing the responsibility at each other.”
Cllr Long has also been working with Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service to carry out irregular visits to assess access for emergency vehicles.
On one occasion in Kelly Bray, a fire engine was initially blocked from reaching a house due to vehicles obstructing the road. Firefighters eventually moved the cars to deal with the fire, but found afterwards the vehicles had re-parked, once again preventing easy exit from the estate.
Problems have been reported in estates including Hazelwood Road, Broad-Mead, Westover Road and Guipavas Road.
Cllr Long acknowledged it’s a concern for many residents, but added: “It’s certainly a problem, but I do think it's a problem for every estate in every town in Cornwall.”
