The 118-bus route between Tavistock and Okehampton will no longer stop at Okehampton Station in the town centre when the Interchange Station opens later this year.
Councillors have confirmed that Devon county officials have decided to alter the bus route to stop at the new Interchange Station, bypassing the current station.
Currently, every other 118 bus stops at Okehampton Station and news of the reroute has alarmed several councillors, who have voiced concerns over the impact this will have on people reliant on public transport, especially the elderly or disabled.
Chair of OkeRail and Okehampton Town Councillor Michael Ireland, said: “I am concerned to hear that the Stagecoach 118 bus will no longer serve the station in the main town, and that will preclude many passengers from going to that station to get the train. There are no facilities for customers at the Interchange Station. It’s an inhospitable place, especially if the trains are delayed.”
He has also raised worries over the impact of the changes on businesses in the town centre as those visitors unable to walk to and from Okehampton Station to the centre of town will be forced to take a longer bus journey.
This will be true for residents and visitors from Tavistock who wish to use the train too, as the 118 bus is currently the only direct public transport link between Tavistock and Okehampton Station.
Cllr Ireland added: “What would be better is if the 118 bus did alternate stops at Okehampton Station and the Okehampton Interchange Station.”
The 6 and 6A buses do serve the current station but Devon County Council, which is responsible for the bus schedules, has not said whether any changes to these routes are planned.
The move has caused further consternation among local councillors who were not consulted during the decision-making and have been left feeling blindsided. Okehampton town councillor Allenton Fisher and county councillor for Okehampton Rural James Grainger had been collaborating to improve public transport in and around the town but began to face difficulties when trying to present their suggestions to county council officials.
Cllr Grainger said he had been attempting to arrange a meeting with them since September 2025 but was repeatedly told that any changes to public transportation could not take place until the funds available in next year’s budget were clearer.
He added: “Despite following this up several times over recent months, I was eventually told that the meeting had already taken place and that decisions had already been made.
“From my perspective, it can feel as though councillors are being kept at arm’s length and excluded from key decisions, rather than being engaged as elected representatives of the communities affected.”
Devon County Council has yet to approve its budget for the 2026/27 financial year but has set a target budget of £839.2 million, up £33.2 million from last year to reflect inflation, the National Living Wage increase, and growing demand for its services.
The county council did not reply to a request for comment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.