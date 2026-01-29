A community rail partnership has called for better rail replacement services after several days of disruption on the North Devon Line left passengers without other transport options.
The North Devon Line Rail Promotion Group said that the continued suspension of trains between Barnstaple, Okehampton, and Exeter for a third day in a row has caused major problems for commuters, students, and vulnerable passengers in North and West Devon, especially since no replacement buses have been provided.
Chair of the group, David Northey, said: “We recognise that severe weather and infrastructure issues can create complex operational challenges. However, it is important that passengers on branch lines receive the same level of contingency planning and support as those travelling on mainline routes.
“We understand that safety must always come first, but there may be scope for a reduced or phased replacement service that at least maintains basic connectivity between North Devon and Exeter.
“We recognise that extreme weather events such as flooding are, to some extent, outside the direct control of the railway. However, resilience planning, infrastructure maintenance, capacity management and contingency arrangements are within the industry’s influence. That is where we believe further progress can and should be made.” The Group pointed out that other road transport is still running along the route, suggesting that replacement services could be possible even if the full train schedule cannot return immediately.
President of the North Devon Line Rail Promotion Group, Andrea Davis, added: “For many people in North and West Devon, the railway is not a convenience — it is a lifeline. When services stop and no alternatives are provided, whole communities feel the impact immediately.”
The voluntary group has represented North Devon Line rail passengers for more than forty years. It works with the rail industry, local councils, and regional partners to improve and expand the line.
