Across the UK, nearly one million people are now estimated to be living with dementia, a number projected to rise to around 1.4 million by 2040 as our population ages. At the same time dementia has become the leading cause of death in the UK and yet more than a third of those affected are still thought to be without a formal diagnosis. That means thousands of families coping with worry and confusion without the clarity and support that should come with getting a proper diagnosis.