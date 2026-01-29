Devon County Council is a small microcosm of the national picture. We have a budget of £2 billion with ever increasing demands coupled with ever decreasing revenue streams. More and more, we are being forced to fund our services from local taxation. It’s the last thing we want to do, not least because council tax is a regressive form of taxation, but there’s little choice. Things have to be done differently to try and break the cycle of more taxes and yet worse services. Too often in the past the council has taken short-term financial fixes which end up costing us more in the long run.