The media is full of comment on the ongoing saga surrounding the release of the Epstein files. Powerful people are being exposed as having been involved with him even after he had served a prison sentence. Daily more information is being released, much to the delight of newspaper editors who have little difficulty in producing more and more lurid headlines.
The ex-Prince Andrew and the ex-Lord Mandelson are currently at the centre of the media frenzy. This has now enveloped Sir Keir Starmer. Where all this media coverage will lead is unknown. It will drag on with more daily revelations until another story pushes from the front pages.
With such blanket coverage we are all talking about it. The media is focused on key individuals. Everyone will no doubt be condemning the actions of the key participants. We are all very good at criticising others. What is seriously lacking in the current turmoil is a focus on our own attitudes and behaviour. It is so easy to spend time discussing the actions of a few high profile personalities whilst not reflecting on our own attitudes and behaviour.
Recently a university student was knifed to death on a campus. Knife crime is endemic in our society. What collectively are we doing about it? Our justice system fails to deal with rape crime quickly enough to bring closure to victims. Whilst enjoying famous faces exposed for misbehaviour many spend time waving flags and abusing people of difference.
There is a need for all of us to play our part in seeing our society is founded on the basis of peaceful social justice. We have lost the sense of community critical for social harmony. Individually we need to ask ourselves what are we doing to improve daily living in our communities. It is so easy to sit daily in front of the television agreeing with commentators about the sins of others.
If we are to progress as a nation we must all rise up from the comfort of the sofa and play our part. We must ask ourselves what skill and talents have we got that could improve the lives of people in our community. We have become complacent flowers, happy to sit back and comment on the ills of society rather than be engaged.
We are not all cut out to be youth workers or evening class tutors but we all can look after our neighbours in even a small way. Have we made an effort to check on an elderly neighbour? When have we gone out of our way to support community activities?
When have we offend our skills to contribute to community activities? Things will not improve if all we do is sit back and complain about the state of our country. The saying action speaks louder than words was never more appropriate than it is today. The Epstein saga will pass but our society problems remain to be tackled by us all taking part.
