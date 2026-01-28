Each purchase has brought its own challenge. There are two predominant issues that have confronted me in dealing with the assembly of the millions of pieces. The first and most obvious is my lack of patience. On more than one occasion agricultural language has been a big part of my construction efforts. The second problem concerns instruction leaflets or the lack of them. The garden trolley came with minute pictures and no written instructions. What should have taken but a little time to complete took many failed attempts before it was working. It was a necessary replacement for my faithful wheelbarrow that I have used since 1973.