I write this after watching Great Britain’s men’s Curling team win their semi-final match, securing either a gold or silver medal in the event.
It was great to see them manage to win even though I didn’t fully understand what was going on.
One minute they had the hammer, at the final end, and then they didn’t, which made it harder for them to come out on top, but somehow, they managed it.
You have to admire the skill and tactics of these teams, again even though for me, not really having a true grasp on why they do certain things at pivotal moments. Tiny decisions, seem to influence the game, and can become critical in the overall outcome.
Anyway they won the match, and a medal. By the time you read this we’ll know which.
Faith is much like this, very often we want to understand everything, never truly being able to.
Jesus is on his way to heal a little girl, after being approached by her father, Jairus. a synagogue leader. A man supposedly with a certain level of faith. On hearing that the little girl has died, Jesus turns to Jairus and says,”Don’t be afraid , Just, believe.”
Jairus must have been in a right state of confusion, having that curve ball come at him. But Jesus speaks into the situation. Look Jairus don’t try and understand what’s going on, keep your focus on me and trust, and everything will be okay. That’s what I think Jesus is saying.
Not easy, when you’ve just been told that your daughter is dead.
Anyway, we know that Jesus raises Jairus daughter up and restores her to the family. A joyful moment.
We in life will never understand everything, and we aren’t meant to, but even in the moments of doubt and difficulty, Jesus would still say to us “Don’t be afraid, Just believe.”
Let’s stop trying to understand everything and just trust God is in all our situations. Even if at times life becomes very difficult.
