Cllr Rev Mike Davies, who currently represents Okehampton North for West Devon Borough Council, has confirmed that he will not be standing for re-election and is keen to see younger people become involved in local politics, he said last week.
As he retires from local politics, he is now encouraging new people to consider standing for election in local town and parish, and borough elections.
On giving a reason for why he is not standing for re-election, he explained that his business had been growing steadily over the last few years and is taking up more and more time.
On top of this, he is a local church minister and looks after Inspiration Church in Okehampton. Inspiration has a building project which is ongoing with the conversion of the old Gospel Hall in Crediton Road, Okehampton. However, he firmly believes that some new fresh faces would be of benefit all round.
Cllr Davies said: ‘I feel that it is a time for some new faces and voices to be seen and heard. Having served as a councillor for 20 years, in one form or another, I remember how enthusiastic I was in my first few years. It would be good to see some new enthusiastic members working alongside some of those who have been councillors for a while.
‘With all our communities having changed so much since the last local elections there is a need to have people elected who will work with a changing community and changing environment.
‘I have no regrets at standing down as the time comes when you need to step aside and let others step up. I have had some great times in serving the local community. The highlight would be when I attended Buckingham Palace when I was mayor of West Devon.’
Cllr Davies first became an Okehampton town councillor in May 2003 and was a town councillor for well over ten years having held the position of mayor of Okehampton twice and deputy mayor three times.
He did not stand for re-election for the town in 2015 as he was elected onto West Devon Borough Council in May 2015.
Since 2015 he has been held the office of Mayor of the Borough of West Devon and also deputy mayor. He had also served as chairman of West Devon’s Audit Committee for seven years.
The local elections will be held on May 4 this year and the deadline is fast approaching for those wishing to sign up for election.
The nomination forms are available from 10am on March 23 from West Devon Borough Council’s Election Office, with the deadline of submission of nomination forms being 4pm on April 4.