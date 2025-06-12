A vacancy on Hatherleigh Town Council has arisen.
A by-election for the role of a councillor will be held within two weeks.
If no one comes forward for the role, Hatherleigh Town Council will fill the vacancy through co-option.
Co-option means a vacant seat on a town or parish council is filled by appointment by existing council members instead of election, as no one requested one when the vacancy was advertised.
To become a councillor, the applicant must be on the electoral roll for the parish or have owned or rented property, lived or worked in the parish for the past year. They must also be aged 18 years or older.
