A CIVIL servant of more than 20 years’ experience has been appointed as the new chief executive of Dartmoor National Park Authority.
Tom Surrey will take over from Dr Kevin Bishop, who has held the role for 18 years, in March 2026.
He joins the authority from the Department of Health and Social Care where he has served as director of adult social care workforce and policy for the past five years.
Mr Surrey’s civil service career spans more than two decades and includes leading policy, strategy and legislation for national parks, forestry, common land and rights of way at Defra, alongside roles in housing, local government and the Cabinet Office.
He said: “Dartmoor is an exceptionally special place and one with which I have a lifelong connection.
“I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed as chief executive for the authority. I look forward to working with the team and all those who live, work and enjoy Dartmoor, as we work together to shape a bright and sustainable future for the national park.”
He said as the park prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2026 and all the achievements of the past, it was important to also look ahead.
“The principles that led to the creation of our national parks remain as important today as they did at their foundation,” he said.
“As the climate and our understanding of the natural environment change, Dartmoor and the way it is managed must adapt. I am incredibly proud to have the opportunity to lead the authority in shaping and delivering our new partnership plan to support Dartmoor in responding and adapting to those changes.”
Will Dracup, Dartmoor National Park Authority Chair, said: “Following a rigorous selection process, we are delighted to appoint Tom as our new chief executive. His passion for Dartmoor and extensive experience will be invaluable as we look to the future. I and the authority members at Dartmoor National Park warmly welcome Tom and look forward to him joining us in March.”
Dr Bishop will continue to lead the authority as chief executive until that time. He announced in July that he would be standing down from what he referred to as his “dream job”.
He said Dartmoor was a special place and he had been lucky to work with special and passionate people from staff, volunteers and members, to the organisations and people who live, work and care for this world-class landscape.
“For me, the most rewarding part has been working with others to achieve our common goal: to keep Dartmoor truly unique with the power to inspire everyone,” he said.
The chief executive role was advertised with a salary of up to £111,000.
It’s a challenging time for Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) which faced its biggest funding cut in years in 2024/25.
Earlier this year members were warned of the “long battle ahead” for future funding of the park and have been asked to find new ways of bringing in income.
