Cllr Michael Fife-Cook, Devon County Council, Yelverton Rural, said: “We, as Devon county councillors have been in consultation with all concerned for some time now regarding the dangers posed by our country roads. In recent months there have been serious accidents at Magpie Bends, life-changing incidents near the war memorial in Crapstone, and many of our minor roads can be death traps not only for the unwary motorist but also for livestock and wildlife.