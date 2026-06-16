A motorcycle rider who was taken to hospital following a road traffic collision on the A386 near Yelverton earlier this month has sadly died, police said.
Officers were called at around 12:30pm on Friday, June 5 following a collision involving a car and motorcycle on the bend near the turning to Buckland Abbey.
The rider of the motorcycle – a man in his 60s from North Devon – was seriously injured in the collision.
Sadly, he passed away in hospital on Monday, June 15. His next of kin are aware.
“We are continuing to appeal to anyone with relevant information or footage regarding the collision to get in touch via our website or by calling 101 quoting log 297 of 5 June 2026,” said a police spokesperson.
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