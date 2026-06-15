Update on Tuesday morning: Elizabeth Richards has returned home. Police thanked all those who shared the appeal.
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a Plymouth woman who went missing yesterday afternoon.
Elizabeth Richards, 48, was last seen in the Laira Gardens and Old Laira Road area between 12 noon and 3pm on Sunday, June 14.
Elizabeth has previously walked to quieter areas of countryside such as Plymbridge Woods, Saltram and Dartmoor.
She is described as a white female and is approximately 5ft 5ins tall. She has brown shoulder-length hair, a pale complexion and wears glasses.
Elizabeth is typically described as wearing dark, loose or baggy clothing and could be wearing a black hoodie and trainers.
If you have seen her, please contact the police via 999 quoting log number 497 of 14/06/2026.
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