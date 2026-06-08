Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage following a collision between a car and a motorbike on the A386 between Tavistock and Plymouth which has left a man seriously injured.
The appeal comes after the collision on the A386 south of Yelverton at lunchtime on Friday, June 5.
Officers were called at around 12:30pm following a report of a collision involving a car and motorbike on the bend near the turning to Buckland Abbey.
The rider of the motorbike – a man in his 60s – was seriously injured in the collision.
The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene.
Officers from the roads policing team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.
Anyone with relevant information and dashcam footage which may assist the investigation is asked contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting log 297 of 5 June 2026.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.