Flower arrangements inspired by glass were created to wow the members of Tavistock Flower Club at their May meeting.
Demonstrator Angela Chanter’s theme at the afternoon meeting was ‘Inspired by Glass’.
Before introducing Angela, chairman June Chapma reminded members of club president Jenny Dowell ‘s upcoming coffee morning on July 11 and a cream tea to be hosted by June on August 21 at Fitzford Lodge on Plymouth Road.
Angela’s first demonstration centred on an inverted 1920s glass lampshade.
She created a pretty green and pink combination of long-bladed leaves, honeysuckle, hosta, alstroemeria, carnations and sweet peas, softened by feathery ferns.
Three square glass bricks topped with oasis served as a starting point for the second design. Stapled phormium, choisya and hosta were blended with yellow chrysanthemums and enhanced the shade of white roses tinged with green.
The third display employed three bottles arranged on a divided base, which were attractively filled with lisianthus, green wheat and stems of delicate quaking grass.
A cane-covered vase was foundation for the fourth design, a mix of silvery foliage with bolder tones of white, lent by roses, gerbera and calla lilies. Ferns added a change of texture and a darker hue of green.
Angela chose a design following traditional lines for her final composition.
A tall, long-stemmed container, shaped like a champagne glass, proved the perfect support for this flowing, asymmetrical display. An assortment of foliage included a spread of palm leaves which heightened the arrangement and extended the overall dimensions. Hypericum berries, stocks and vivid red roses were charmingly distributed.
June Chapman gave the vote of thanks. Tavistock Flower Club’s next meeting will be on Wednesday, June 24 at 2pm at the United Reformed Church Hall in Russell Street, Tavistock. Janet Ward will give a demonstration on the theme, ‘What can I do with that?’ while the club competition is ‘Summer Hand Tie’.
Guests and new members always welcome.
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