Inquests have been opened into the deaths of two drivers who sustained fatal injuries in a multi-vehicle crash near Okehampton last month.
BMW driver Samuel Tancock died in the collision on the A386 between Hatherleigh and Folly Gate on May 19.
The Exeter inquest heard he worked as a car valeter.
Area coroner Deborah Archer said Exeter-born Mr Tancock, who lived in Okehampton, died at the scene from ‘acute trauma’.
The driver of one of the other two vehicles involved, 74-year-old Christopher Daniel, from Bude, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
He died on May 21 from ‘multiple trauma’.
The inquests have been adjourned to a later date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.