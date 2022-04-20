Couple’s application to live on site on calf rearing farm

A NORTHLEW couple have applied for planning permission for an agricultural worker’s temporary dwelling to allow them to live on site while building up their calf rearing business.

The application to West Devon Borough Council, 0643/22/FUL, would allow applicants Chris White and Jane Derrick to live at Oak View, Higher Gorhuish in Northlew.

Having bought the site back in 2018, they have been gradually building up the business while working on farms elsewhere.

Miss Derrick is now devoting herself to the business on site and they are now seeking permission for an agricultural worker’s dwelling to allow them to live on site for three years while they continue to build up the business. ‘The calves on the holding are bought in at a variety of ages and are often as young as 14 days,’ said land agent Phoebe Millar of Kivells, acting for the applicants.

‘They are extremely young and have only very recently been separated from their mothers. They will need particularly close supervision due to their age and vulnerability.’

Meanwhile, at Willsland, Highampton, Tracey Davey has submitted an application has been submitted for a Certificate of Lawfulness to remove the agricultural tie on the bungalow once built for her late parents’ farm next door, Pulworthy Farm.

The bungalow was built in 1990 for use by a worker on the farm, but Mrs Davey stated that for more than ten years this has not been the case.

Given that the breach of the original condition has passed the ten year mark, she has applied for a Certificate of Lawfulness which would in effect remove the condition stating that occupants of the bungalow must work the land. There is no longer any agricultural land attached to the bungalow and Mrs Davey’s brother, who took over the farm from their parents, sold Pulworthy Farm next door more than ten years ago.

Mrs Davey said: ‘Through attaining a Certificate of Lawfulness, the property would be more accessible for families in the area which do not have any connection with agriculture.’ The application number is 1065/22/CLE, comments are invited by May 12.

Other planning applications to West Devon Borough Council include:

Change of use of an annexe/holiday accommodation to permanent accommodation, Burrow Farm, Monkokehampton — http://apps.westdevon.gov.uk/PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/220996