A NEW Chapter for Vulnerable Children in the South West - introducing EPIC Fostering, part of The EPIC Family CIC, a not-for-profit social enterprise.
In the heart of the South West, a groundbreaking initiative is taking shape - one that promises to transform the lives of vulnerable children and the families who care for them.
The EPIC Family CIC, founded by Dan Boxall-Simpson, a foster parent himself, is stepping forward to fill a gap that has long existed in our region: providing truly empathic support for children and young people, and for those who dedicate their lives to supporting them.
CEO Dan explained: EPIC stands for Empathic Professionals Investing in Children - a name that reflects our core belief that everyone involved in a child’s care deserves recognition and respect.
“Too often, families are excluded from being seen as “professionals” in the complex world of social care, education, and health.
“Yet, meeting the needs of vulnerable children requires skill, resilience, and dedication. At EPIC, we treat every person in this journey as an equal partner, united by a common goal: creating better life chances for young people.
“As we prepare to launch EPIC Fostering, we are inviting expressions of interest from households ready to make a difference.”
Dan continued: “We are the only fostering agency in the South West - possibly the country - founded by a current foster parent.”
Dan and his husband are also Special Guardians to siblings.
Dan added: “This means we understand, firsthand, the challenges and rewards of fostering. Our approach is simple but powerful: wrap-around support for every fostering household, comprehensive training, and a commitment to trauma-informed care.
“Foster parents are paid professionals, but more importantly, they are lifelines for children who need stability, compassion, and hope. At EPIC Fostering, you won’t be alone. You’ll have a dedicated team behind you every step of the way.
“Beyond fostering, EPIC Support - funded through our fundraising efforts - offers free guidance and assistance to anyone involved in supporting a vulnerable young person. Navigating social care systems can be overwhelming; we’re here to make it easier.
“If you’ve ever considered fostering, or if you simply want to learn more about how you can help, now is the time. Together, we can create something truly EPIC.”
For further details, email [email protected], visit the website www.epicfamilycic.co.uk or call 01363 536990 or keep up-to-date via their social media pages across Facebook and Linkedin.
