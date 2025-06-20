Moretonhampstead parish clerk Sam Parkin will be setting out on the adventure of a lifetime for Hospiscare.
Together with her husband Matt, she will be remembering Matt’s mother Jeanette with a trek in the Indian Himalayas raising funds for the charity who cared for her before she passed away.
They are well on the way to their £10,000 target for the trek which is due to take place in October 2026.
Not content with a four-day trek through the Himalayas, the pair, who both turn 40 next year, are undertaking a total of 40 fundraising activities towards their target.
Sam explained: “Hospiscare gave Jeanette the most incredible, compassionate care in her final days at Searle House [in Exeter], and supported our whole family with kindness, dignity and empathy.
“We will never forget what they did for her which is why we’ve set our sights high and taken on this challenge. It’s our way of giving something back to help others going through the toughest times.”
The trek, a first for the intrepid pair, will take them through the Indian Himalayas on an ancient trail from the home of the Dalai Lama.
They will be trekking for up to eight hours a day passing through remote mountain trails and villages, and will also spend two days volunteering with a local project in Delhi.
Sam said: “We’ve done small fundraisers before, but never anything on this scale. It's a huge challenge physically, emotionally and logistically, but we’re absolutely determined to make it count.”
Sam and Matt have been training for their adventure of a lifetime in the wonderful countryside near their home.
Sam said: “We started training with lots of walking in and around Moretonhampstead, gradually increasing distance and elevation.
“We’re lucky to have Dartmoor on our doorstep! The total trek distance is around 40km, but it’s the altitude and terrain that will really test us.”
The pair are hoping to cover the entire cost of the trip themselves, including travel and accommodation, so that every penny donated via our JustGiving page goes directly to Hospiscare to help fund its care and support services.
Hospiscare provides specialist support for terminally-ill patients and their families across Exeter, Mid, and East Devon.
So far, the couple have held cake sales and coffee mornings andeven snail racing to raise extra money.
Sam explained: “We’ve got lots more planned. A Wimbledon cream tea delivery on July 5, a Summer Bash Fun Day on July 19, and quizzes, bingo, raffles, and stalls at community events. The list goes on!
“If we can help make things a little easier for those facing one of life’s most difficult journeys, that’s what we're going to do!” Sam added.
“We are so grateful for the amazing Moretonhampstead community, from local businesses to friends, neighbours and the wider community. Their support has meant the world to us and we couldn’t do it without them.”
The Jeanette Legacy Trek JustGiving page can be found at: www.justgiving.com/page/jeanetteslegacytrek
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.