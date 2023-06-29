The woman, aged 38, told the jury: “He threw me on the floor and continued to punch me and said he was going to kill me and spend the rest of his life in prison. I was screaming and begging for my life. I was scratching him and trying to put my thumbs in his eyes. I was doing anything to get him off. He was strangling me with one hand and punching me with the other and then started strangling me with both hands. I died. I literally went black. I felt my arms on the ground. I was dead and looking at my body from outside and begging and praying to get back into my body. I was dead. He had murdered me. When I came around, he said ‘you’re not f***ing dead, you are breathing, get up and call the f***ing police.”