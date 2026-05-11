A MAN from Bude has pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the death of his mother.
On May 8, David Botham, appeared at Truro Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter after killing his mother in June last year.
On June 29, 2025, police officers were called following a report of concern for welfare for a woman at an address on Cherrill Gardens, Bude.
Following the report, officers, alongside paramedics, attended the address, where 93-year-old Angela Botham was pronounced deceased at the scene.
After attending the scene, David Botham, Angela Botham’s son, was arrested on suspicion of murder.
However, after appearing in court earlier this month, Mr Botham pleaded guilty to an alternative offence of manslaughter.
The court has confirmed that the murder charge will not be proceeded with.
The case has been adjourned for sentence to July 3.
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