A young motorist who caused the death of an experienced cyclist on Dartmoor has been sentenced to a suspended jail term today (Thursday, June 25).
Company director and father of four Blue Ramsey was fatally injured in the collision on the A382 near Chagford in August 2024.
Car driver Jack Price had been making a three-point turn in the road close to a bridge, without looking out for traffic.
Footage showed how Blue had ridden over the humpback bridge but was unable to avoid the car as it suddenly pulled out in front of him.
District Judge Stuart Smith told Exeter Magistrates’ Court that this was a “tragic collision”.
He told driver Jack Price, 24, that he had shown a catastrophic failure to take proper care on the road, with permanent and devastating consequences for Blue's family.
The court heard Blue, of Brandize Park, Okehampton, suffered catastrophic injuries and died in hospital 18 days after the collision.
Price, of Okehampton Road, Exeter, who has no previous convictions, admitted causing death by careless driving.
Blue's widow said she had told her husband to 'go carefully' before he went out with friends to ride a circular route around Dartmoor that sunny morning.
She said in a statement that they had met at 17 and spent 35 years together and that Blue was a highly intelligent, practical man with plenty of common sense who made his family feel safe and loved.
Price, who was aged 22 at the time and had a clean driving licence, tried to help at the scene and called 999. He was full of remorse over the collision, the court heard.
DJ Smith told the court:"I recognise that no sentence I pass can begin to compensate for the loss."
He sentenced Price to six months in jail, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. And Price has been banned from driving for 15 months.
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