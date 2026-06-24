An exhibition, run by the local artists’ collective Artansa, will take place this August at Gulworthy Parish Hall.
The exhibition, called Art at Gulworthy: Reflection, will feature at least 20 local artists and over 100 original artworks, most of which have not been previously shown in an Artansa exhibition.
Doors will be open from August 1-3, from 10am to 4pm each day, for visitors to enjoy the exhibition created and hosted by the artists themselves. It will showcase original work across painting, mixed media, textile art and sculpture and original artworks will be available to buy, along with prints and cards.
Organisers hope it will bring together artists from Gulworthy and communities across an area reaching west of Launceston, north of Okehampton, east of Tavistock and south to Yelverton.
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