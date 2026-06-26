Tavistock business Flapjackery has added two more gold Taste of the West Awards to its growing trophy cupboard.
Flapjackery, which makes its oat bars on an industrial estate on Pixon Lane, is celebrating another successful year at the Taste of the West Awards after winning two more gold awards for its raspberry and white chocolate flapjack and salted caramel fudge flapjack.
The firm has a chain of shops across the South West, including Tavistock where it started out, and the latest accolades continue Flapjackery's run of success at the prestigious regional food awards, recognising the quality, craftsmanship and flavour that have become synonymous with the family-run business.
Flapjackery co-founder Carol Myott said: "Winning gold is always a wonderful moment, especially when the judging is so thorough and independent.
“To receive such thoughtful feedback about the care that goes into every flapjack is incredibly rewarding for our whole team.
“We've always believed that using quality ingredients and taking the time to make every flapjack properly is what makes the difference. These awards are fantastic recognition of the passion and hard work that goes into every batch."
The judges praised the raspberry flapjack for its aroma, taste and appearance, especially the piping of white chocolate and generous sprinkling of dried raspberries.
The salted caramel oat bar was praised for its syrup aroma, ‘hearty’ texture and ‘rich fudge flavour.
The products are handmade using naturally gluten-free oats, butter and toppings. Flapjackery has won six gold Taste of the West awards in previous years and more than 30 product gold awards.
The firm was started in. 2015 in Tavistock by Carol Myott and Sally Jenkin. They started out baking the flapjacks at home and selling at local farmers’ markets and agricultural shows before launching their first permanent shop on Tavistock high street in 2019.
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