Exeter Chiefs community department has put together a full summer schedule of training camps for young rugby players.
The Train Like A Chief programme will visit rugby clubs across Devon, Cornwall, Dorset and Somerset, passing on skills to budding Chiefs players of the future.
The summer tour will include two girls-only events to meet demand.
The summer camps are open to six- to 13-year-olds and will kick off at Kingsbridge RFC on August 10, move to Tavistock RFC on August 11, and conclude at Exeter Athletic RFC on August 27.
Chiefs Community is also running two residential camps this summer: a boys-only three-day event at Blundell’s School from July 27, and the very first girls-only residential camp from August 3.
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