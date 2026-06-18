Emerging singer-songwriter Marianne Quinn is looking forward the highlight of her career so far as she prepares to appear on the main stage at Tavi Pride.
Marianne – who performs as Marianne Joyce – was brought up in Tavistock and admits to being more excited about her appearance at the celebration of diversity on Saturday, July 4 than any performance in her career so far.
The 28-year-old’s first live appearance was at an open-mic in Plymouth a year ago: “I’d been writing songs and music for years, but was too self-conscious to stand up in public. But I thought I’d reach a wider audience if I took to the stage. The reception was very welcoming and encouraging. I appealed to a surprising range of people.
“But I’m most excited I’ve ever been about being on the main stage at Tavi Pride in the town I lived in during my early life. It’s an honour and a privilege to have such a high-profile stage. Being on the main stage would never happen for me at the bigger festivals at such an early part of my career.”
Marianne, who attended Tavistock primary and secondary schools, has already made a big impression with her work played on local radio’s two-hour ‘BBC Introducing’ which showcases emerging talent.
She has produced her first EP called ‘Every Cloud’ and is working on her second.
“I’m inspired by other songwriters, like Taylor Swift’s early country music,” she said. “I taught myself to play guitar and piano watching YouTube tutorials, but didn’t tell anyone what I was doing until I was more confident, not so long ago.
“I like writing about unusual aspects of Devon, such as the discovery that a high proportion of seagulls are lesbian and how it relates to how lesbians, like me, are accepted. Also, about a man sentenced by a court to live in isolation on Great Mewstone Island, which he loved so much he never returned. That’s about the unforeseen affects of those in power who think they’re punishing you.”
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