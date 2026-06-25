Friends Angel Holland, Jude Wright, Joe Kent and Maya Kearin, who all met in criminology classes at Tavistock College, have been celebrating the end of exams.

They were all braving the heat today outside the college’s sixth form graduation service at St Eustachius’ Church.

Jude, who is planning on a possible career in photography, said: “It’s really good to meet up with friends from school again after all that studying and exams. It’s a great relief the exams are over now.”

Joe is planning on studying film at Bournemouth, having taken exams in the subject. Angel is hoping for good marks in science, criminology and art. She will take a year off studying and working before hoping to study forensic science.

Kimberley Brown took art, science and criminology. She is looking forward to working on her uncle Mat Cole’s farm at Yelverton and to ultimately beginning a career in farming.

Proud mother Beverly Brown and Tavistock College student daughter Kimberley Brown are relieved A-levels and other exams are over.
Proud mother Beverly Brown and Tavistock College student daughter Kimberley Brown are relieved A-levels and other exams are over. (Iliffe Media)
Poppy Veale (second from right) could not be happier now exams are over as she celebrates at Tavistock College exam graduation service at St Eustachius' Church along with her sister Ellie Veale (centre) and friends Ash Neal (far left), Erin Forbes (second left) and Grace Mason (far right).
Poppy Veale (second from right) could not be happier now exams are over as she celebrates at Tavistock College exam graduation service at St Eustachius' Church along with her sister Ellie Veale (centre) and friends Ash Neal (far left), Erin Forbes (second left) and Grace Mason (far right). (Iliffe Media)
Student friends Oliver Hallberg, Joel Shears (second left) Monty Roberts, Harold Critchley and Tom Pike graduate together from Tavistock College after finishing their A-level and other exams.
Student friends Oliver Hallberg, Joel Shears (second left) Monty Roberts, Harold Critchley and Tom Pike graduate together from Tavistock College after finishing their A-level and other exams. (Iliffe Media)
Tavistock College students Talia Naz (left) and friend Talia Robinson looking forward to relaxing after their A-level and other exams.
Tavistock College students Talia Naz (left) and friend Talia Robinson looking forward to relaxing after their A-level and other exams. (Iliffe Media)